Hockey: India enters semifinal of Men’s Asian Champions Trophy

Sep 11, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Hockey, Defending champions India qualified for the semifinal of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 in the round robin stage at Hulunbuir in China this afternoon. Rajkumar Pal scored a hattrick while Araijeet Singh Hundal netted a brace to help India register their third successive preliminary round win. Raj Kumar netted in the 3rd, 25th and 33rd minute and Araijeet Singh found the net in 6th and 39th minute. Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh also got into the scores heet from the penalty corners while Uttam Singh grabbed India’s eighth and final goal in 40th minute.
For last edition’s runners-up, Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar in the 34th minute managed the solitary strike. India is currently on top of the standings with nine points from three wins.

The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals on 16th of September. The final is set for 17th of September.

