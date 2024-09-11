Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 to register first win

Pakistan on Wednesday defeated Japan 2-1 to register their first win of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

The first goal was scored by Nadeem Ahmed in the first quarter but later it was equalised as Japan scored a goal in the second quarter.

In the 10th minute of the second quarter, Sufyan Khan scored a goal to restore Pakistan’s lead which was enough to secure a win.

It must be noted that Pakistan’s first two games ended in a draw.

The Green Shirts’ clash against South Korea on Monday ended in a 2-2 draw after they failed to defend their two-goal lead.

South Korea took the lead by scoring a goal in the second quarter, which remained intact until the third quarter. Pakistan’s team could not score any goals up to the third quarter and was losing by one goal.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Pakistan team made an impressive comeback, with Hanan Shahid scoring two quick goals.

But before the match could end, Korea scored another goal to level the game.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s match against Malaysia also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan will play China on September 12 followed by India on September 14