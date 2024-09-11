THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Hockey: India to take on Malaysia in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Tournament in China

Sep 11, 2024

In Hockey, defending champions India will face last edition’s runners-up, Malaysia, in their third match at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy tournament in Hulunbuir, China, today, September 11.

Four-time champions India had earlier defeated hosts China 3-0 in their opening match and followed it up with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Japan. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team currently leads the points table with six points. India’s Sukhjeet Singh, along with Jihun Yang of the Republic of Korea, are jointly leading the goal-scorers chart with three goals apiece.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals on the 16th of September. The final is scheduled for the 17th of September.

You missed

SPORTS

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 to register first win

September 11, 2024
SPORTS

Hockey: India to take on Malaysia in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Tournament in China

September 11, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

5.8-Earthquake rocks Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, other states

September 11, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana authorities issue second flood warning following rise in water level of River Godavari

September 11, 2024