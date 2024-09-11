Hockey: India to take on Malaysia in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Tournament in China

In Hockey, defending champions India will face last edition’s runners-up, Malaysia, in their third match at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy tournament in Hulunbuir, China, today, September 11.

Four-time champions India had earlier defeated hosts China 3-0 in their opening match and followed it up with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Japan. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team currently leads the points table with six points. India’s Sukhjeet Singh, along with Jihun Yang of the Republic of Korea, are jointly leading the goal-scorers chart with three goals apiece.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals on the 16th of September. The final is scheduled for the 17th of September.