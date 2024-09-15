Hero Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Men’s Hockey Team edge past Pakistan 2-1 to end league stage unbeaten

In hockey, India secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over archrivals Pakistan in their final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Moqi, China, today. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals for his team after an early lead by Pakistan. Both teams have secured their places in the semifinals, but India is the only team to remain unbeaten in the six-nation Asian Championship.

In the semifinals on Monday, India will play Korea, and Pakistan will face China. Hockey India has announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from tomorrow to October 9. The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India facility in Bengaluru, marking the start of the team’s preparation for the women’s Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played at the newly constructed Rajgir Stadium in Bihar from November 11 to 20.