Hockey India announces significant financial initiatives to boost sports at grass root level

Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi,3rd November : Hockey India on Friday announced award Rs 10.00 lakhs to each Member Unit that won medals at the Hockey India National Championships held throughout the year 2023.

The State Member Units that will currently benefit from this initiative are Haryana,  Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh,  Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Hockey India also decided that Units that participate in all six National Championships will receive a grant of Rs 9.00 lakhs. Similarly, Associate State Member Units will be awarded 50% of Rs 1.50 lakhs for their participation in each Hockey India National Championship, provided they play in at least 4 annual National Championships.

Under this initiative, each Permanent State Member Unit that participates in at least 4 of the 6 National Championships will receive a support of Rs 1.50 lakhs each .These decisions were taken at the 13th Congress of Hockey India held in Ranchi today. .

The Congress representatives also received a thorough update from the Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, who is also the Chairman of the Hockey India League (HIL) Committee, about the revival of the much-anticipated Hockey India League.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Congress, Tirkey, “We have been working towards improving the activities and support of hockey at the grassroots level ever since we assumed office. Being a former player myself, I understand the importance of financial grants directly to the grassroots level and how they impact the lives of budding players, and how empowering State Member Units can help produce hockey stars across the country’. 

“These financial grants are a reflection of our commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent in Indian hockey. By incentivizing member units, we aim to foster a spirit of competitiveness and encourage wider participation at the national level.” he added

In addition to these initiatives, the Congress also focused on Member Unit Compliance at the State and District levels, underscoring Hockey India’s commitment to good governance within the sport at all levels.

 Hockey India also decided to appoint Deloitte as Internal Auditor from FY 2024/25 in order to increase transparency in their remuneration.

