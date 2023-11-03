इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 11:05:57      انڈین آواز

Golf: Jamal Hossain holds on to the lead with a resolute 68 in round two

Chandigarh, 3 November: Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh  carded four-under 68  in round two, to hold on to his overnight lead  at the INR 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational  being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The 38-year-old Dhaka resident Jamal (65-68), a winner earlier this year and currently placed sixth on the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking, totaled 11-under 133 for 36 holes to enjoy a one-shot lead over Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya (66-68), who too held on to his overnight second position after a round of 68.

With his driving and putting not clicking, Jamal Hossain only managed two birdies and a bogey till the 10th hole. He then had a late surge with birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th that helped him retain his top spot on the leaderboard.

Chandarjeet Yadav from neighbouring Chandimandir occupied the third place at nine-under 135 following his 67.

Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha shot the day’s joint lowest score of 66 to be the highest-placed among the local professionals at tied fourth with a total of eight-under 136.

Faridabad-based Karan Pratap Singh too carded a 66 to share fourth place with Chadha.

Rahil Gangjee was the third player to return a 66. Gangjee was in tied sixth at six-under 138 along with local lads Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Angad Cheema and Brashwarpal Singh.

Sudhir Sharma of Greater Noida made a hole-in-one on the 14th during his round of 69 that placed him tied 13th at four-under 140. Interestingly, no one has so far fired a hole-in-one on the 11th where the prize is a car, the Maruti Jimny.  

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh (72-70), playing at his home course, posted a 70 on day two to rise 19 spots to tied 28th at two-under 142. Jeev thus made the cut for the first time at his event after missing out in the previous five editions.

The cut was declared at even-par 144. Fifty-six professionals and two amateurs made it to the money rounds.

