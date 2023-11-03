इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 11:05:50      انڈین آواز

Coach Igor Stimac shortlists 28 players  for  FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November

Published On:

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Head coach of Indian football team Igor Stimac, on Friday shortlisted 28 players  for the first two matches of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Blue Tigers are set to face Kuwait in their opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday, November 16 , before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, November 21 .

India will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.

 The probables;

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Peter Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

