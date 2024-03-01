इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 12:01:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hindu Temple at Abu Dhabi Opens for Public on March 1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS, Hindu Mandir BAPS in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple, opened its doors to the public on March 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region’s cultural landscape. The inauguration ceremony, part of the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ celebrated the temple’s role in fostering interfaith understanding, promoting cultural diversity, and strengthening community bonds.

The temple’s inaugural ceremony, held on February 14, 2024, was graced by the presence of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The temple, a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, stands as a beacon of religious tolerance and cooperation. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, generously donated 27 acres of land for the temple’s construction, symbolizing the spirit of unity and collaboration between nations.

Throughout the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ a diverse array of cultural and spiritual events invited people of all backgrounds to participate in the celebrations. Distinguished speakers from various religious and cultural backgrounds shared insights on peace, harmony, and coexistence, fostering dialogue and understanding among participants. The festival culminated in a vibrant community procession, where over 1,100 people from diverse communities across India and the UAE came together to celebrate the Mandir’s opening. With traditional music, dance, and colorful attire, the procession embodied the spirit of unity and joy that defines the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Visitors are now welcome to experience the temple’s serene atmosphere, intricate architecture, and engage in prayer or meditation. The temple will be open to the public daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, except for Mondays when it will be closed for maintenance. As the BAPS Hindu Mandir opens its doors to the public, it serves not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of unity, diversity, and mutual respect. Through its teachings of love, peace, and harmony, the Mandir promises to be a guiding light for humanity in the years to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart