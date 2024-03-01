Hindu Temple at Abu Dhabi Opens for Public on March 1

AMN

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS, Hindu Mandir BAPS in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple, opened its doors to the public on March 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region’s cultural landscape. The inauguration ceremony, part of the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ celebrated the temple’s role in fostering interfaith understanding, promoting cultural diversity, and strengthening community bonds.

The temple’s inaugural ceremony, held on February 14, 2024, was graced by the presence of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The temple, a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, stands as a beacon of religious tolerance and cooperation. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, generously donated 27 acres of land for the temple’s construction, symbolizing the spirit of unity and collaboration between nations.

Throughout the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ a diverse array of cultural and spiritual events invited people of all backgrounds to participate in the celebrations. Distinguished speakers from various religious and cultural backgrounds shared insights on peace, harmony, and coexistence, fostering dialogue and understanding among participants. The festival culminated in a vibrant community procession, where over 1,100 people from diverse communities across India and the UAE came together to celebrate the Mandir’s opening. With traditional music, dance, and colorful attire, the procession embodied the spirit of unity and joy that defines the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Visitors are now welcome to experience the temple’s serene atmosphere, intricate architecture, and engage in prayer or meditation. The temple will be open to the public daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, except for Mondays when it will be closed for maintenance. As the BAPS Hindu Mandir opens its doors to the public, it serves not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of unity, diversity, and mutual respect. Through its teachings of love, peace, and harmony, the Mandir promises to be a guiding light for humanity in the years to come.