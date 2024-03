WEB DESK

Indian Coast Guard ships Samarth and Abhinav depart Galle for Colombo on Friday. The ships had reached Galle on 27th of February. At Galle, the ships undertook multifarious engagements with Sri Lanka Coast Guard, including joint training in boarding ops, pollution response, fire fighting & damage control.

Enhancing people to people connect, the crew undertook beach cleaning, yoga session and also organised visit onboard for families of Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard and Port Authority.