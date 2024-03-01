France, Germany join calls for independent inquiry into deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

AMN

France and Germany joined calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza on Friday. Gaza health authorities said, Israeli forces had killed more than 100 Palestinians trying to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City on Thursday. Israel blamed the crowds that swarmed around aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over. An Israeli official said, troops fired on crowds as they were posing a threat. French Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, said Paris would back an independent investigation sought by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, the Israeli army must fully explain how the mass panic and shooting happened.