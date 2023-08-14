Himachal’s rain calamity claim 51 lives, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 51 people were killed as rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads, damaged homes and buried devotees in the rubble of a temple here.

Fourteen bodies were recovered from the sites of two landslides in the state capital, and officials feared there could be more people trapped under the debris of the Shiva temple in Summer Hill area.

This year, the state has witnessed various incidents related to this rainfall, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and significant damage to several homes. As a result of landslides, 452 road routes, including 2 national highways, have been closed.

The collapse of the revered Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill in Shimla has sent shockwaves through the region. As the monsoon rains continue to lash the area, the temple’s structure gave way, trapping several individuals under the rubble. The local administration, under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhu, is engaged in clearing the debris to save any possible survivors still trapped beneath.



The torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc. In the past two days, continuous rainfall, landslides, and cloud bursts have led to the loss of 25 lives in various incidents. Drinking water, communication, and electricity supply have been severely affected in different parts of the state. The most damage has occurred in the capital city Shimla and Solan district.

In Shimla’s adjoining area of Summerhill, landslides have affected the Shiv Temple, where nearly two dozen people are feared trapped. Eight bodies have been recovered so far, and the search for other individuals is underway. In Shimla’s Fagali area, five people lost their lives due to tree falling on laborers shelter. In Solan’s Mamlig village, two houses collapsed due to a cloud burst in the Jadaun area, resulting in the death of seven people.



In Majhwad of Mandi district, there are reports of a woman and a girl being trapped in debris after a cloud burst. Considering the bad weather, the Kinnaur district administration has also suspended the Kinner Kailash Yatra which was to start from 15th August.



The Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and the Chief Minister, Sukhvindeer Singh Sukhhu, visited the landslide-affected areas in Shimla and Solan districts, to assess relief and rescue operations. The MeT Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the state.