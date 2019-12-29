FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD grand-alliance leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. Governor Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Soren. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Morhabadi ground at 2 PM.

Talking to media, Congress state-in charge RPN Singh said that Congress State President Dr Rameshwar Oraon will also take oath as Cabinet Minister along with Mr Soren.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister have been done and reviewed by Chief Secretary DK Tiwari and Director General of Police K N Choubey.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will attend the swearing-in ceremony. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party Chief Mayawati will be among the other leaders who will attend the ceremony.

