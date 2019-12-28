FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Dec 2019
Priyanka Gandhi, Stopped By UP Police, Takes Scooter Ride To Activist’s Home

AGENCIES / Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Saturday accused UP police personnel of grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground while trying to prevent her from visiting the house of a retired IPS officer who has been arrested for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress leader claimed that police personnel stopped her cavalcade while she was heading to the house of 76-year-old SR Darapuri, forcing her to hitch a ride on a party worker’s scooter. Upon being stopped again at another intersection two kilometres away, she decided to cover the rest of the way to Mr Darapuri’s residence at Sector 18, Indiranagar, on foot.

“The UP police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuriji’s family. They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,”Priyanka Gandhi said.

A video of the incident shows the Congress leader walking along with supporters and members of her security detail when she is suddenly waylaid by a policewoman. A brief scuffle follows before she is allowed to proceed.

