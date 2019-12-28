Educational institutions should not be made hub of politics: HRD Minister

AMN / BHOPAL

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has urged those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act not to make educational institutions the hub of politics.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Nishank said, this law is need of the hour and very important for our country. The HRD minister was in the city to attend the Atal Smriti Lecture.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Citizenship Amendment Act will give justice to the oppressed minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said Congress, Left parties and some so-called intellectuals are working to spread violence by opposing this law. Mr Tomar said BJP workers will expose the nefarious designs of these parties and make the people aware about this law.