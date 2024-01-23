Heavy Rush of Devotees at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple as Public Darshan Begins

Heavy rush of devotees was seen today at the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A large number of devotees are coming to Ayodhya via rail as train services resumed today. The newly built temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has opened to the public for darshan from today. Long queues of devotees was seen throughout the day and till late evening people were waiting for their turn to enter into the temple while chanting Jai Shri Ram.



Earlier Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath conducted ariel survey of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi area in the wake of heavy rush of pilgrims. Higher officials also reached Ayodhya from Lucknow to control the rush of devotees.



Senior officials have been appointed by administration at different places in and around Ram Janmabhoomi area to manage the rush of devotees.



BJP President JP Nadda will visit Ayodhya tomorrow and launch the Rama Tirth Darshan Abhiyan of the party at 11:00 a.m.