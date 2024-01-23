इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 12:10:29      انڈین آواز
Heavy Rush of Devotees at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple as Public Darshan Begins

Heavy rush of devotees was seen today at the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A large number of devotees are coming to Ayodhya via rail as train services resumed today. The newly built temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has opened to the public for darshan from today. Long queues of devotees was seen throughout the day and till late evening people were waiting for their turn to enter into the temple while chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Earlier Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath conducted ariel survey of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi area in the wake of heavy rush of pilgrims. Higher officials also reached Ayodhya from Lucknow to control the rush of devotees.

Senior officials have been appointed by administration at different places in and around Ram Janmabhoomi area to manage the rush of devotees.

BJP President JP Nadda will visit Ayodhya tomorrow and launch the Rama Tirth Darshan Abhiyan of the party at 11:00 a.m.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ایودھیا میں شری رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب کی صدارت کی اور کہا کہ اس دن کو ہزاروں سال تک یاد رکھا جائے گا

AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

