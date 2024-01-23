इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 12:11:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM takes part in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

commemorating birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

@narendramodi

On Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ideals and building an India of his dreams. Participating in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi this evening, Mr Modi said, Netaji is a role model for the youth of the country. He said, today, the way the youth of the country are taking pride in their culture, values and Indianness is unprecedented.

Prime Minister said, the government’s goal is to make the nation economically prosperous, culturally strong and strategically capable. He said, India has been dependent on foreign countries for its defense and security needs for a long term, but now the scenario has changed. Mr Modi added that the government is engaged in making India’s armed forces Aatmnirbhar.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister Modi felicitated INA veteran Lieutenant R Madhavan. Mr Modi also launched Bharat Parv, which will continue till 31st of this month. It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments. The Bharat Parv will highlight the citizen centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions among others. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ایودھیا میں شری رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب کی صدارت کی اور کہا کہ اس دن کو ہزاروں سال تک یاد رکھا جائے گا

AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart