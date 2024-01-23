PM takes part in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

commemorating birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ideals and building an India of his dreams. Participating in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi this evening, Mr Modi said, Netaji is a role model for the youth of the country. He said, today, the way the youth of the country are taking pride in their culture, values and Indianness is unprecedented.

Prime Minister said, the government’s goal is to make the nation economically prosperous, culturally strong and strategically capable. He said, India has been dependent on foreign countries for its defense and security needs for a long term, but now the scenario has changed. Mr Modi added that the government is engaged in making India’s armed forces Aatmnirbhar.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister Modi felicitated INA veteran Lieutenant R Madhavan. Mr Modi also launched Bharat Parv, which will continue till 31st of this month. It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments. The Bharat Parv will highlight the citizen centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions among others.