The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has invited over 1500 farmers to witness the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. These farmers are beneficiaries of various central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. During their stay, the farmers will also undergo training on key government schemes like the Agri Infrastructure Fund, National Seeds Cooperation, and Per Drop More Crop.