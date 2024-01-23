इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 12:10:22      انڈین آواز
Gadkari Announces Over 200 Ropeway Projects Worth 1.25 Lakh Crore under Parvatmala Program

@nitin_gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said, more than 200 projects at a cost of one lakh 25 thousand crore rupees have been identified for coming five years under National Ropeways Development Programme- Parvatmala.

Addressing ‘Ropeway : Symposium-Cum-Exhibition’ in New Delhi today, Mr Gadkari said, the priority of the government is to make ropeways economically viable and encourage Public Private Partnership to develop the ropeway network in the country. He said, apart from facilitating tourism and job creation in the hilly areas, the ropeway also offers huge potential in the urban public transport. He said, focus should be in developing indigenous and cost-Efficient solutions without compromising safety. Mr Gadkari said, the focus is on time-bound, cost-efficient, Qualitative and Sustainable infrastructure development. He said, creation of ‘World-Class’ infrastructure ensures ‘Ease of Living’ and Socio-economic development in the region.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Anurag Jain said, development of infrastructure directly co-relates to improved quality of life for the citizens. He added that the Government has taken various initiatives and also enhanced ‘Ease of doing Business’ in the country.

