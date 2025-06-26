Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh; Cloudbursts, Flash Floods Claim 5 Lives

Jun 26, 2025

Himachal Pradesh has experienced heavy monsoon rainfall in the past 24 hours. During this period, reports of cloudbursts and flooding have emerged from various parts of the state. According to the information received so far, five people have lost their lives in these incidents.

Due to the torrential monsoon rains over the past 24 hours, several areas in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, severely affecting normal life. In Dharamshala, the district headquarters of Kangra, flash floods occurred in the Manuni rivulet in Khaniyara. Several labourers residing in temporary sheds near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydro Project were swept away by the floodwaters. So far, two bodies have been recovered, while six individuals are still missing.

Additionally, one person was seen fleeing into the forest in an attempt to save his life. The district administration, SDRF, NDRF, and police are engaged in relief and rescue operations. For safety reasons, other workers at the power project have been shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, in Kullu district, cloudbursts were reported in four places: Jeevanala in Sainj, Shilagarh in Gadsa, the Snow Gallery in Manali, and Hornagarh in Banjar, causing extensive damage.

In the flash flood at Jeevanala in Sainj, three people were swept away, and four houses were completely damaged. According to the Meteorological Department, the state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six days. The department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan today. A yellow alert for flash floods has also been issued in five districts, including Chamba, Sirmaur, and Kangra. The administration has appealed to tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel.

