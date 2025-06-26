Chhattisgarh: Two female Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

AMN

Two female Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place in the forests of Aboojhmaad area of ​​Narayanpur district. On the intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, a joint team of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force was dispatched for the operation.

There has been intermittent exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites since last evening. Security forces recovered the bodies of two female Naxalite, along with two rifles, from the spot. An intensive searching by security forces is going on in the encounter site and surrounding area.