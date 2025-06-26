Punjab Police Implements Robust Security Plan for Amarnath Yatra 2025

AMN

In order to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, Punjab Police has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered, and inter-agency security and coordination plan, deploying advanced surveillance, strategic force deployment, and round-the-clock coordination for the safety of pilgrims. The sacred Shri Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on 3rd of next month and will continue till August 9, 2025.

Yatra route has been divided into well-defined security sectors to ensure 24×7 ground-level supervision and rapid response capabilities in case of any exigency. A 24×7 Command and Control Centre has also been established to monitor all vehicle and pilgrim movements using advanced surveillance systems.

Punjab Police’s Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who chaired a high-level comprehensive security and coordination meeting of Police, Army, Civil Administration and other security agencies at Pathankot, last evening, said that daily anti-sabotage and security checks are being carried out at sensitive locations to detect and deter any potential threats.

This annual pilgrimage draws lakhs of devotees from all across India, many of whom travel through Punjab, particularly Pathankot district, on their way to the holy cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.