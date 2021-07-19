Heavy rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR

AMN

Parts of Delhi and several other parts of the National capital region are receiving moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms from early morning today. This led to water logging in low-lying areas and affected traffic movement in several areas. Delhi Traffic Police also alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where waterlogging has been reported.

Few hours of overnight rain left several parts of Gurgaon waterlogged this morning, with the city’s traffic police warning people against stepping out, unless it’s necessary. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of National Capital Region including Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida today.