Health: Now Nutraceuticals high protein will also be sold in Jan Aushadhi dispensary

Government has decided to open 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across country by 31 December 2023

SN Verma / New Delhi

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), has added new products to its fold.
New medicines like Dapagliflozin 10 mg and Metformin Hydrochloride (Extended Release) 1000 mg tablet for Diabetes, Jan Aushadhi Protein (High Protein) Powder, Jan Aushadhi Protein (Whey Protein Powder) for women etc. will also be available at Jan Aushadhi Drug Center .

It is to be noted that the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), which implements (PMBJP), regularly analyzes various market trends and based on the analysis, plans to sell through these centers at cheaper prices. Includes drugs and other products for In this sequence, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has now included some new variants of medicines for diabetes and different types of nutraceuticals to be sold at affordable prices.

The Central Government has decided to open 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country by 31 December 2023. By June 30, 2023, a total of 9,512 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. The product portfolio of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) consists of 1800 drugs, 285 surgical instruments and consumables. These products are available at 50% to 90% less than the market price.

In the last 9 years, the number of centers has increased by 100 times and sales by more than 170 times. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has invited applications from 651 different districts of the country to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras to achieve the milestone of setting up 10000 centers by 31st December 2023.

