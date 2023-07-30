Govt committed to provide affordable health facilities to Citizen: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Narendra Modi Government is committed to providing affordable and accessible health facilities to the countrymen. He said this while addressing the 7th Meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Chintan Shivir at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi on July 29.

CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges, and procurement. The Minister added that Chintan Shivir has provided a platform to hold discussions with higher officials and experts, which will help in evolving better practices of premier health institutions like AIIMS.

The Minister expressed confidence that through this Chintan Shivir, we will be able to expand the facilities and strengthen the arrangements in AIIMS. The Minister also highlighted that Chintan Shivir allows for focus on important issues at hand in a collective and streamlined manner. Ministers of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Prof. S P Singh Baghel and NITI Aayog Member (Health), Dr V K Paul were among those who attended the meeting.