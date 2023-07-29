इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2023 02:17:57      انڈین آواز
AIIMS Doctor suggests way to check spread of Eye Flu

Maintain hand hygiene, wash their eyes, and use sunglasses to check the spread of infection

Staff Reporter

Dr. Jeewan S Titiyal, Chief of the Dr. R P Centre, AIIMS,  New Delhi has appealed to the people not to panic about the rise in cases of Eye Flu or Conjunctivitis in certain parts of the country including Delhi – NCR as the cases are self-limiting.

Dr. Titiyal said that it is a viral infection caused by Adenovirus, and its common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eye. He advised the people suffering from such infections to maintain hand hygiene, wash their eyes, and use sunglasses to check the spread of infection.

