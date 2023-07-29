AIIMS Doctor suggests way to check spread of Eye Flu

Maintain hand hygiene, wash their eyes, and use sunglasses to check the spread of infection

Staff Reporter

Dr. Jeewan S Titiyal, Chief of the Dr. R P Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi has appealed to the people not to panic about the rise in cases of Eye Flu or Conjunctivitis in certain parts of the country including Delhi – NCR as the cases are self-limiting.

Dr. Titiyal said that it is a viral infection caused by Adenovirus, and its common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eye. He advised the people suffering from such infections to maintain hand hygiene, wash their eyes, and use sunglasses to check the spread of infection.