इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2023 07:32:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chronic Constipation: A Novel Risk Factor for Impaired Cognition?

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Dr Veena Aggarwal

People with chronic constipation have a 73% higher risk of cognitive impairment, according to data of more than 100,000 adults presented at AAIC 2023, the Alzheimers Association International Conference held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.1,2

This study included 112,753 participants from the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The frequency of bowel movements of the enrolled subjects was assessed from 2012 to 2013. Data on cognitive function, which was self-assessed by the participants between 2014 and 2017 was collected. Objective tests for cognitive function were conducted in 12,696 participants between 2014 and 2018.

Having less frequent bowel movements was associated with poor cognitive function. Persons with constipation (those who had a bowel movement every 3 days or more), performed significantly worse on cognition tests compared to those who had regular bowel movements once daily, which was comparable to three additional years of chronological cognitive aging. Bowel movement frequency of every three days or less was associated with 73% higher risk of subjective cognitive decline

Those who had two or more bowel movements daily were also at a higher risk of cognitive impairment, although in this case, the risk was smaller.

The study also observed an association of bowel movement frequency and subjective cognitive function with the gut microbiome in 515 subjects. Those with constipation and impaired cognition had higher prevalence of gut dysbiosis.

This study has for the first time demonstrated an association of frequency of bowel movement with cognition. The association was particularly robust among those who had occasional bowel movements. These observations, however, do not establish a causal interrelationship between the two. Regardless, they emphasize on the need to improve gut health by eating a fiber-rich diet containing  whole grains, fruits and vegetables, staying well hydrated and engaging in regular physical activity.

References

  1. Alzheimer’s Association Press release. Available at: https://aaic.alz.org/releases_2023/constipation-gut-health-alzheimers-dementia-risk.asp. July 19, 2023. Accessed on July 22, 2023.
  2. Chronic constipation linked to cognitive decline – Medscape – Jul 19, 2023. Available at https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/994551. Accessed on July 22, 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹیکسٹائل شعبے کو زیادہ متحرک بنانے کیلئے جامع نقطہ نظر پر زور

AMN ٹیکسٹائلز، امور صارفین، خوراک اور سرکاری نظام تقسیم اور ...

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں کی کارروائی میں دوسرے دن بھی منی پور تشدد اور دیگر معاملات پر ہنگامہ آرائی

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں میں آج لگاتار دوسرے دن بھی منی پور ...

وارانسی کی عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سروے کیلئے درخواست منظور کرلی ہے۔

وارانسی کی ایک عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سرو ...

MARQUEE

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart