Govt introduces Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

AMN / WEB DESK

The government today introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals. The Bill was introduced by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Minister also introduced The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is intended to regulate the profession of dentistry in the country. It also aimed at providing quality and affordable dental education. The two Bills were introduced amid continuous protests by opposition parties over the Manipur violence issue.