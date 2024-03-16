FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haryana: Lok Sabha Elections & Karnal Assembly By-Election To Be Held In 6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

AMN

In Haryana, the Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelection will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, the polling will be held on May 25 in Haryana. The Gazette notification will be issued on April 29 and the last date for filing the nominations will be May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 9.

Election Commission has also announced by-poll for the Karnal Assembly constituency, which was vacated after the resignation of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal on March 13. On the same day, BJP fielded Manohar Lal as a Loksabha candidate from Karnal constituency. Our Correspondent reports, the new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest the Karnal Assembly seat to become the member of Legislature of Haryana Assembly

