Assembly Polls In Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Arunachal Pradesh Also To Be Held Alongwith Lok Sabha Elections

AMN

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the poll schedule for the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha and the 11th State Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh along with three other states – Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

In Arunachal Pradesh, simultaneous elections will be held in a single phase on 19th April and the counting of votes will take place on the 4th June.

The date of issue of gazette notification is 20th March. The last date of filing nominations is 27th March, while the date of scrutiny of nominations will be 28th March and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 30th March.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain in a press release said that the total number of electors in Arunachal Pradesh, as on 5th January 2024, is 8,82,816 with 4,33,760 males and 4,49,050 females. Photo Electoral Roll coverage is 100% and Electoral Photo Identity Card coverage is 100%.

There will be 2,226 polling stations spread over the entire State. Polling Station No. 2 – Pumao Primary School under Longding Assembly Constituency with 1462 voters has the highest number of electors in the State. The Polling Station with the least number of electors is the Malogam Temporary Structure in Malogam village under Hayuliang Assembly Constituency with one female voter. Polling Station No. 18-Luguthang under Mukto constituency is the highest Polling Station located at an altitude of about 13,383 ft. The release states that all necessary arrangements to conduct the elections have already been completed in the State.