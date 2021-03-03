Haryana fix 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs

AMN / CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75 percent of the private sector jobs with gross salary upto ₹ 50,000 per month for the people of the state. The legislation was passed by the state assembly last year. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the youth of the state will now get 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs, that includes companies, societies and trusts.

Reservation in the private sector for locals was the main election promise of Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which had formed a government in the state in alliance with the BJP. The bill, tabled by Chautala last year, makes it mandatory for the private sector companies to reserve 75 percent of jobs with salary upto ₹ 50,000 per month for natives of Haryana.

Companies must register details of all employees getting upto ₹ 50,000 per month, the government had said, adding failure to do so within three months of it becoming a law will attract penalties. The Haryana government had said the reservation will be socially, economically and environmentally desirable.