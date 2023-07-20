इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jul 2023 09:56:59      انڈین آواز
Gujarat to get country’s 1st ‘Satellite Network Portal Site’

Gujarat will get the country’s first ‘Satellite Network Portal Site’. An MoU was signed between OneWeb and the state government in Gandhinagar yesterday for the establishment of the Satellite Network Portal Site’ near Mehsana. The satellite network portal will be set up at two places in Jotana taluka of Mehsana district with an estimated cost of over Rs. 100 crores for Phase-1. This project under Digital India, aims to provide affordable, secure and high speed internet access to villages, district panchayats, local administrative bodies, government departments, and other entities throughout the country. It is also expected to create approximately 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

