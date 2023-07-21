इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 05:58:09      انڈین آواز
French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffles cabinet for domestic sectors

WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his cabinet for domestic sectors such as education, housing, and urban affairs, as his administration began its reaction to the country’s three week old unrest. The reshuffle came in the second term of President Macron who has been facing an internal crisis over pension reforms and five days of rioting after the police shot of an Algerian and Moroccan teenager during a traffic check.

The government will present its budget for 2024 and will likely face stiff opposition in parliament where his coalition is in a minority. Macron’s government has survived several motions of no-confidence in the National Assembly but may face more in the months to come.

