EU announces humanitarian aid of 7.6 million euros for Afghanistan

WEB DESK

The European Union has announced humanitarian aid of 7.6 million euros for Afghanistan. The aid has been announced to tackle the alarming levels of food insecurity, economic crisis, and for restoring unirrigated land in six provinces around the nation. The EU’s financial support will enable Afghan Aid and its partners to offer a comprehensive support programme to ensure the needs of rural Afghans.

It will also provide opportunities for income generation, and support communities in using climate-smart agriculture practices. According to the Afghan news agency, the project will be implemented in six provinces of the country, including Badakhshan, Dykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan, and Takhar. Afghanistan has a significant problem with food insecurity, and women, young people, and families with members who are disabled are particularly affected.