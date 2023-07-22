इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2023 03:20:53      انڈین آواز
Admiral Lisa Franchetti becomes first woman to lead US Navy

Admiral Lisa Franchetti has become first woman in history to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and member of Joint Chiefs of Staff. Franchetti, who is currently serving as the vice chief of naval operations, was commissioned in 1985 and has served as the commander of US Naval Forces Korea. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy. In a statement on Friday, US Presiden Joe Biden said Lisa Franchetti will bring dedicated service to the nation as a commissioned officer, including her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

