Greece braces for more intense heat this weekend

AMN

Greece is bracing for more intense heat this weekend, with meteorologists warning that temperatures could climb as high as 45 degree.



The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) warns that central and eastern regions of the country are likely to see temperatures reaching 44 degree on Saturday.



Meanwhile, firefighters are continuing to battle dozens of wildfires.

Emergencies and civil protection officials are warning of a very high risk of new blazes across the country.



Western Attica is among the worst-hit areas, along with Laconia in the southern Peloponnese and the island of Rhodes.



Officials fear this could be the worst heat wave since the summer of 1987, when hundreds of deaths were linked to the extreme weather.



Across Greece, a number of people have already lost their homes to wildfires. In one region, several villages have been destroyed by the blazes.