Israelis march into Jerusalem against judicial reforms plan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of Israelis marched into Jerusalem on Saturday against judicial reforms plan, as pressure mounts on the government to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court’s powers. Protesters plan to rally outside parliament ahead of a Sunday debate. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill on Monday.



Israel is in the grip of one of the most serious domestic crises in its history, with uproar over the government’s plans to change the way the judicial system works. Protesters have called for all the planned reforms to be scrapped.



Meanwhile, the government said, the bill is designed to facilitate effective governance with courts still keeping ample judicial oversight.