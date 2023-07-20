Nepal Police arrests six individuals in connection with gold smuggling case in Kathmandu

AMN

Nepal Police have arrested six individuals including one Indian national in connection with the latest gold smuggling case in Kathmandu.

The Department of Revenue Investigation of Nepal on Wednesday seized around 80 to 100 kilograms of the precious yellow metal that had passed undetected through the Tribhuvan International Airport customs. A team of department officials and personnel from the Armed Police Force after a tip-off raid had confiscated a large quantity of gold that was being taken in a taxi from the airport area.

The gold was brought to Kathmandu by concealing in the brake shoes of motorbikes and scooters. It is said that the gold was brought from Hong Kong. This is so far the first incident where such a big quantity of yellow metal was seized in Nepal.