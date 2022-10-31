FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat bridge Tragedy: Rescue, relief operations on in full swing in Morbi

Death toll rises to 141

AMN / WEB DESK

Rescue and relief operations after the collapse of a hanging bridge over the River Machchhuin at Morbi in Gujarat last evening have entered the last stage. According to reports death toll in mishap rises to 141. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi however said, 132 people lost their lives in the tragic incident and two people are still missing. He added that the rescue operation carried out by various security agencies including NDRF, SDRF, Air Force, Army, and Navy since last night will end soon.

FIR has been lodged by Morbi B Division Police under various sections of IPC against those responsible for the tragedy. The minister said the culprits will face strict action. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the district administration this morning and took stock of the rescue and relief work.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening.

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, collapsed around 6.30 pm

Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city. The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Morbi, Gujarat tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi city and stated that rescue ops were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts

Morbi Bridge: A brief history
Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, was inspired by the colonial influence and decided to construct the bridge, an “artistic and technological marvel” of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty). The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

