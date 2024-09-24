Govt to Install 1 Lakh 4G Mobile Towers by 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the government has set a target of installing one lakh 4G mobile towers by mid-term of next year. He said, out of the set target, a total of 36 thousand 574 4G mobile towers have already been installed so far.

Mr Scindia stated this while addressing a press conference on the achievements of his Ministry during the first 100 days of the third term of the Narendra Modi government. Mr Scindia added that India has become the fastest 5G rollout nation in the world and around 4.5 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations have been installed across the country.

He said, this technology has reached almost all districts of the country and as of today 97 per cent of the urban areas and 80 per cent of the population have been covered under the 4G network. He added that at present, India has become the 6th nation in the world to have established its production of 4G Stack and a proven track record

The Union Minister further added that at present the number of mobile connections has increased to 117 crore which was only 90 crore 10 years back. India has emerged as a leading telecom market on the global stage and along with it, the internet connectivity has escalated and reached from 25 crore to nearly 95 core people. Mr Scindia added that Narendra Modi’s government has prioritized connectivity for every citizen across the nation and initiatives of the Department of Telecommunications aim to ensure that digital and infrastructural links are ubiquitous, facilitating access to essential services and opportunities. He emphasized that maintaining this connectivity is crucial for fostering inclusive growth and development throughout India.

Speaking about the achievements of the Department of Posts, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Department of Posts has accomplished significant milestones as part of its 100-day action plan aimed at enhanced service delivery and operational efficiency for the benefit of the people. He added that the Dak Chaupal initiative has proven to be a resounding success as over 15 thousand such Chaupals were conducted nationwide. He informed that these Chaupals facilitated vital government services directly at the rural level. He also informed that under the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative, the Department onboarded more than 3 thousand 400 new exporters to support rural and small-scale exporters. This programme closely aligned with the One District- One Product initiative has provided exporters with services like market information, documentation support and paperless customs clearance.