BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt selling onion at subsidised rates to reduce prices

Sep 23, 2024

The government is offloading onions in the wholesale market to reduce the prices of the bulbs. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare said, there is sufficient quantity of onion in the buffer stock and the sowing of Onion in the Kharif season has been good. She said, government is keeping a close eye on the prices of onions. Mrs Khare expressed confidence that the prices of onions will come down soon. She said, the government is selling onions in the retail market at the subsidised rate of 35 rupees per kilogram. Ms Khare said, selling of Onion in subsidized rates will begin in the State Capitals and major cities from this week.

