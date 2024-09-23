PM Modi pushing us to make AI work for people: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

FILE PHOTO

After the round-table meeting Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, Prime Minister Modi has been focused on transforming India. He said it is Digital India’s vision. Mr Pichai said Mr Modi has pushed the companies to continue making in India and designing in India.

He said Google is proud that its Pixel phones are manufactured in India. The Google CEO said Mr Modi is thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of the country. He said the Prime Minister challenged them to think about applications in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Mr Pichai said Mr Modi is also thinking about the infrastructure, be it data centres, power, energy and investing to make sure that India can transition. He said Google is proud to partner with India and robustly invest in AI in India. Mr Pichai said, Google has set up several programs and partnerships. The Google CEO said Mr Modi has a clear vision, both in terms of the opportunity that AI will create but he wants to make sure ultimately AI is there to benefit the people of India. Mr Pichai said PM Modi is challenging companies to do more.