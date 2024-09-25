THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India continues to be biggest trading partner of Nepal

Sep 25, 2024

India continues to be the largest trading partner of Nepal. According to Nepal Trade Statistics released by the Department of Customs, Nepal’s trade deficit stood at NPR 237.45 billion till mid-September of fiscal year 2024-25. Nepal has a trade deficit with more than 100 countries out of 145 countries with whom Nepal has trade relations. Nepal continues to have the highest trade deficit with its two neighbours India and China to the amount of 144.67 billion and 51.80 billion respectively. Nepal exports Hydroelectric power, resin, agricultural produce, yarn, pashmina shawls, hide and skins, handicrafts items, silver and gold jewellery and other items to India. while Nepal imports petroleum products, Chemical fertilizers, salt, sugar, rice, vehicles, copper, cotton and other items from India.

