Final Trade: Domestic benchmark indices end flat after touching new highs in intraday trade

Domestic benchmark indices ended flat after hitting new highs in today’s volatile trading session. The BSE Sensex surged to an all-time peak of 85,163, while the NSE Nifty crossed the 26,000 mark for the first time in the intraday trade.

At close, the Sensex was marginally down 14 points, or 0.02 percent, at 84,914, while the Nifty ended nearly flat and was marginally up at 25,940.

In the NSE, 166 companies hit their 52-week high, and 40 hit their 52-week low.

In the broader market at BSE, the midcap index inched up 0.2 percent, while the smallcap index ended marginally down 0.04 percent.

In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies ended in positive territory.

The top gainers were TATA Steel, which surged more than four percent, Powergrid, which gained more than two and a half percent, and Tech Mahindra, which increased nearly two percent.

Conversely, the top laggards today were Hindustan Unilever, which shed more than two and a half percent, UltraTech Cement, which lost more than one and a half percent, and Kotak Bank, which declined more than one percent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 12 out of 20 sectors logged gains.

The top gainers today were: metal increased more than two and a half percent, power as well as utilities added more than one percent, and commodities advanced nearly one percent.

Meanwhile, the top laggards were FMCG, which shed 0.7 percent, Telecommunications, which lost more than half percent, and Services, which fell nearly half percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative, as out of 4,076 companies, shares of 1,932 advanced, 2,045 declined, and 99 remain unchanged.