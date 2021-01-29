Govt to establish virtual universities: Education Minister

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the government willsoon take necessary steps to establish virtual universities in the country.

He said, these universities will help in achieving the desired gross enrollmentratio in higher education as envisaged in National Education Policy.

While chairing a review meeting of the implementation of National EducationPolicy, Mr. Nishank directed all the concerned Ministries and agencies to speedup the works to ensure seamless implementation of the policy.

The Minister called for using artificial intelligence and machine learningtechnology for imparting studies in mother languages in higher education.

Mr. Nishank said, branding of study in India programme should be taken up on awider scale. He asked the committee constituted for the Stay in India programmeto work in a mission mode and submit the report within 15 days.