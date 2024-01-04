Govt launches ERNET India’s web portal for domain registration, DNS and value-added services for educational institutions

AMN Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary Mr S Krishnan launched ERNET India’s newly developed integrated web portal for educational institutes in the country, at its head office here today. The portal will offer domain registration, DNS and value-added services viz. Website as a Service (WaaS) and Learning Management as a Service (LMaaS). The users can select from the variety of available templates for schools, colleges, universities as per their requirement and create their own website and Learning Management System. The user can publish the website and LMS by customizing the template with single click. This web portal has been developed utilizing open-source software and emerging technologies such as AI/ML.

Besides, Secretary, MeitY Shri S Krishnan also inaugurated new conference hall of ERNET India and interacted with officers and staff.

The ERNET India is a not-for-profit scientific society under MeitY. It is the exclusive domain registrar for all the education & research institutes having ‘ac.in’, ‘edu.in’ & ‘res.in’ as domain name. In addition, ERNET India is providing web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms and connectivity through Terrestrial and Satellite based systems to the educational & research institutes in the country. It is also in the field of establishing data centers.

For any query, please contact Shri Naveen Choudhary, Registrar, ERNET India at registrar[at]ernet[dot]in and 011-22170578.