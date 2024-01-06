ISRO successfully enters Aditya L1 satellite into final orbit

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO successfully entered Aditya L1 satellite into final orbit on 6th Jan 2024. In a social media post, ISRO informed that Aditya L1 has successfully entered the Halo orbit around the L1 point. Considered the most challenging task to precisely the satellite in Halo orbit at Lagrangian point, ISRO meticulously used the motor and thrusters from the Ground Command Centre which is roughly 1.5 million km away. The propulsion system of the spacecraft consisting of 440 Newton Liquid Apogee Motor, eight 22 Newton thrusters, and four 10 Newton thrusters were intermittently fired to take the spacecraft to the L1 point.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the success of ISRO and expressed confidence that we will continue to pursue new frontiers of science. The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that it is a glorious turn of year for Bharat as the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripts another success story as Aditya L1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of the Sun-Earth connection.



Aditya L1 is India’s maiden Solar mission to observe and study the Sun’s Corona, understand its extreme heat and its influence on Earth. L1 is the Lagrangian Point where gravitational forces between the Earth and the Sun reach equilibrium and the Sun can be observed without the hindrance of eclipse. After the launch from Sriharikota, Aditya L1 had undergone four Earth bound manoeuvres and a Trans Lagrangian Point Insertion manoeuvres.