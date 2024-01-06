इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 06:44:09      انڈین آواز

ISRO successfully enters Aditya L1 satellite into final orbit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO successfully entered Aditya L1 satellite into final orbit on 6th Jan 2024. In a social media post, ISRO informed that Aditya L1 has successfully entered the Halo orbit around the L1 point. Considered the most challenging task to precisely the satellite in Halo orbit at Lagrangian point, ISRO meticulously used the motor and thrusters from the Ground Command Centre which is roughly 1.5 million km away. The propulsion system of the spacecraft consisting of  440 Newton Liquid Apogee Motor, eight 22 Newton thrusters, and four 10 Newton thrusters were intermittently fired to take the spacecraft to the L1 point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the success of ISRO and expressed confidence that we will continue to pursue new frontiers of science. The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that it is a glorious turn of year for Bharat as the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripts another success story as Aditya L1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of the Sun-Earth connection.

Aditya L1 is India’s maiden Solar mission to observe and study the Sun’s Corona, understand its extreme heat and its influence on Earth. L1 is the Lagrangian Point where gravitational forces between the Earth and the Sun reach equilibrium and the Sun can be observed without the hindrance of eclipse. After the launch from Sriharikota, Aditya L1 had undergone four Earth bound manoeuvres and a Trans Lagrangian Point Insertion manoeuvres.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئے سال میں ہندوستانی معیشت کیسی رہے گی

وپلاو راہی ہندوستانی اقتصادی آؤٹ لک: ہندوستان میں نئے سال ...

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart