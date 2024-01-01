इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 04:00:23      انڈین آواز

ISRO launches X-ray Polarimeter Satellite to study black holes and neutron stars in galaxy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

ISRO begins new year with successful launch of X-ray Polarimeter Satellite to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C58. The satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 9.10 today morning. Ten other scientific payloads were also launched along with XPoSat. This mission marks India’s first dedicated scientific endeavour to study the polarisation of cosmic X-rays from celestial sources. Following the launch of XPoSat, India has become the second country in the world after the United States to send a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy. The mission life of the primary payload XPoSat is about five years. ISRO Chief S Somanath said, XPoSat has been successfully ed into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit as intended.

The 10 other payloads are from TakeMe2Space, LBS Institute Technology for Women, K J Somaiya Institute of Technology, Inspecity Space Labs Private Ltd, Dhruva Space Private Ltd, Bellatrix Aerospace Private Ltd (two payloads) and three payloads from the ISRO.

As this was the first launch of the year and holiday time, the visitors gallery at the Space Centre was filled with enthusiastic crowds surpassing all ages. Children were encouraged to share their understanding of the mission of ISRO. The students were encouraged to inspire and instill scientific temper in the minds of the future generation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart