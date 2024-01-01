ISRO launches X-ray Polarimeter Satellite to study black holes and neutron stars in galaxy

AMN / WEB DESK

ISRO begins new year with successful launch of X-ray Polarimeter Satellite to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C58. The satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 9.10 today morning. Ten other scientific payloads were also launched along with XPoSat. This mission marks India’s first dedicated scientific endeavour to study the polarisation of cosmic X-rays from celestial sources. Following the launch of XPoSat, India has become the second country in the world after the United States to send a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy. The mission life of the primary payload XPoSat is about five years. ISRO Chief S Somanath said, XPoSat has been successfully ed into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit as intended.

The 10 other payloads are from TakeMe2Space, LBS Institute Technology for Women, K J Somaiya Institute of Technology, Inspecity Space Labs Private Ltd, Dhruva Space Private Ltd, Bellatrix Aerospace Private Ltd (two payloads) and three payloads from the ISRO.

As this was the first launch of the year and holiday time, the visitors gallery at the Space Centre was filled with enthusiastic crowds surpassing all ages. Children were encouraged to share their understanding of the mission of ISRO. The students were encouraged to inspire and instill scientific temper in the minds of the future generation.