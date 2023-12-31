Indian Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea for safety of Commercial ships

@indiannavy

The Indian Navy has enhanced surveillance efforts and increased force levels in the Central/North Arabian Sea after the region saw multiple attacks on merchant ships this month.

In a statement issued today, the Navy said that the Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident. It added that aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Robotic process automation (RPAs) has been enhanced to have a complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Coast Guard, the statement said.

The Navy further added that it was closely monitoring the Central/North Arabian Sea, in coordination with national maritime agencies. The statement said, Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region.

The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea. The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).