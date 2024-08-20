Govt gives nod to enhance security deployment at all Central govt hospitals by 25 per cent

By Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Union Government has allowed enhancement of security deployment by 25 per cent at all Central government hospitals. Official Sources said that apart from the standard security protocol, the deployment of marshals would also be approved based on individual demands by government hospitals.

The sources, however, said that bringing a central law based on the Kolkata hospital case will not make any big difference as the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor was not a case of patient-doctor violence.

Resident doctors are protesting in different parts of the country demanding a central law after the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata.

Twenty six States and Union Territories including West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana and Kerala have passed legislations to protect healthcare personnel. These offences are cognisable and non-bailable.

The Officials said that they have held meetings with some Residents Doctors’ Associations and have explained these aspects to them.

A committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of DG Health Services to look into various aspects of security and facilities at hospitals for residents like duty room and working hours.