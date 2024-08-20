Government defends lateral entry in jobs, Opposition oppose the move

Differences emerge in the BJP-led NDA over the UPSC decision to fill 45 government posts through lateral entry

Staff Reporter

After strong criticism from opposition, particularly by the leaders of opposition Rahul Gandhi over Union Public Service Commission notification for lateral entry, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress-led INDIA group of “hypocrisy”, saying that it was the UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday also countered opposition allegations by pointing out that the previous UPA government also inducted outside talents, such as Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, into administrative roles.

The UPSC recently announced a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry. This decision has invited criticism from opposition parties, who claim it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said on Sunday that it was the Congress-led UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry. “INC hypocrisy is evident in lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it. UPA period ARC recommended the recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

He further emphasised that the NDA government has implemented this recommendation transparently and fairly through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“The NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over the lateral entry of individuals into top government positions on Sunday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appointing public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rather than following the traditional Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) route.

Congress leader in a post on ‘X’ said, “Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ instead of Union Public Service Commission.”

“Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.

Gandhi argues that this approach may undermine the reservation system and limit opportunities for talented individuals from underprivileged backgrounds. He has also raised questions about potential corporate influence in government appointments.

“I have always said that the underprivileged are not represented in all the top positions in the country, including the top bureaucracy. Instead of improving this, they are being pushed further away from top positions through lateral entry,” Rahul Gandhi further said.

“This is a robbery of the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the deprived,” he added. He also cited the recent appointment of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who has been linked to the Adani group, as an example of corporate influence in government appointments.

“A prime example of what representatives of a few corporates will do by occupying key government positions is SEBI, where for the first time a person from the private sector has been made the chairperson,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi vowed that the INDIA (Alliance) would strongly oppose this “anti-national move” that undermines both administrative structure and social justice. He termed the practice as “privatization of IAS” and “Modi’s guarantee” to end reservation.

“INDIA (Alliance) will strongly oppose this anti-national move which hurts both the administrative structure and social justice. ‘Privatisation of IAS’ is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ to end reservation,” he said.

This statement comes after the Allahabad High Court directed the government to prepare a fresh selection list for 69,000 assistant teacher appointments in Uttar Pradesh, which Gandhi hailed as a “befitting reply” to the BJP government’s alleged conspiracy against the reservation system.

Former Law Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Monday (August 19, 2024) acknowledged that the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), under his chairmanship in 2005, did recommend lateral entry into government service to perform specialised roles that were not “easily available within traditional civil services”.

“It [lateral entry] was meant to be a value-addition to the government’s appointment process. We had suggested a very transparent process for lateral induction,” Mr. Moily told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru.

NDA divided over lateral entry

Meanwhile differences emerged in the BJP-led NDA over the UPSC decision to fill 45 government posts through lateral entry. The Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) opposed the move while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came out in support, saying that lateral entry into bureaucracy “will enhance the quality of governance and delivery of services to the common citizen”.

“We are a party that has been asking governments to fill quotas since inception. We are followers of Ram Manohar Lohia. When people have been socially disadvantaged for centuries, why are you seeking merit? This order by the government is a matter of serious concern for us,” said JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi

Tyagi also suggested that by doing this the government was handing over an issue to the Opposition on a platter.

LJP (Ram Vilas) president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, too, expressed his unhappiness about the advertisement, which was published on Saturday. “Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There are no ifs and buts in this. No reservation exists in the private sector and if it is not implemented in government positions as well … The information came up before me on Sunday and it is a matter of concern for me,” Paswan said.